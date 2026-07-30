Shaboozey Gets Surprise Onstage Assist From Ciara Miller During COWGIRL Performance

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Shaboozey brought his song 'Cowgirl' to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, delivering the performance with an unannounced twist: a surprise appearance from Ciara Miller. The segment aired as part of the NBC program's regular lineup of musical guest spots, giving viewers a live rendition of the track alongside the unexpected collaboration.

The performance centered on 'Cowgirl' itself, with Miller's onstage arrival adding an extra layer to the number that was not previewed ahead of the broadcast. The pairing gave the studio audience a moment distinct from a standard solo performance, as Shaboozey shared the stage for the surprise turn.

The appearance fits into THE TONIGHT SHOW's format of featuring musical guests performing current material on weeknight episodes. Episodes of the show, including performances like this one, are available to stream on Peacock.

The clip captures the full performance as it aired, with Miller's entrance drawing attention as the standout moment of the segment.

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