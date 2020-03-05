Season 2 of PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC Will Premiere on PBS KIDS

A new season of PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC is set to premiere on PBS Kids beginning March 30 with a week of brand-new episodes! The much-anticipated second season brings even more colorful, imagination-fueled fun to families everywhere, as the episodes dive deeper into arts education plotlines, covering areas such as music, dance and visual arts. From planning parties and playdates to creating costumes, puppets and more, preschoolers are in for pinkamazing adventures alongside their favorite sibling duo!

PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC follows the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother, Peter, as they explore the town of Pinkville with their friends. Together, they find creative opportunities and imaginative solutions to problems, encouraging young viewers to do the same. PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC is based on the HarperCollins book Pinkalicious, written by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, illustrated by Victoria Kann, as well as additional books in the series written and illustrated by Victoria Kann.

In "A Birthday Party for Kendra," Pinkalicious is shocked to hear that Kendra has never celebrated a birthday before, so she decides to throw her a surprise party with the help of their friends! But a pinkaperfect party isn't what Kendra had in mind.

In "Norman Plans a Playdate," Norman the Gnome is really excited - his friend Edna is coming over to play! Pinkalicious and Peter put their gnome-thinking caps on to help Norman plan the perfect playdate.





