Sean Patrick Flanery, Jordan Belfi & Stelio Savante To Star in Thriller NEFARIOUS

Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman have set the cast of their new thriller, Nefarious.

Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints, The Boys), Jordan Belfi (Entourage, All American), Stelio Savante (Infidel, Running For Grace) , Tom Ohmer (NCIS: Los Angeles, I Am That Man) and Cameron Arnett (Tulsa, Star Trek: The Next Generation) will lead the cast. The supernatural thriller is currently shooting in Oklahoma.

The film follows a convicted serial killer (Flanery) on the day he's slated for execution. Claiming to be a demon, he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he's mentally fit to receive his sentence...

Nefarious is written and directed by both Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman (both of Do You Believe, God's Not Dead). The duo will also serve as producers alongside Chris Jones & Sheila Hart.

