Sean Michael Beyer Creates Sketch Comedy Podcast NATIONAL DAY RIFF

Award winning writer-director Sean Michael Beyer knew there was always a national "something" to celebrate, whether it be Tacos, Postal Workers, or Step Children, he created a podcast to celebrate, and occasionally educate, in his own style of sardonic humor. National Day Riff combines each of the day's celebrations into a single humorous presentation, delivered as a slick podcast with music, sound design, voice characterizations and an opinionated host with a mind of his own.

Each dose (episode) averages 7:00 minutes in length, with some as short as :90 seconds and the more epic doses as long as 17:00 minutes. Each begins with the Host introducing the day's celebrations, then it takes off in a variety of different directions: Character Interaction, First-Person Narrative, Laundry List, The Rants, THE VOICE of Reason (keeping Sean and the various characters in check), or an assorted Potpourri of two or more. Above all, it's in the best of fun!

In addition to their podcast doses, they also offer video "microdoses" via their Youtube channel and social media. These microdoses are less than a minute and offer a quick fix of laughter on a more frequent basis. According to creator and host Beyer, National Day Riff began as text messages to his friends to start their day with a laugh, evolving into over 350 (and counting) written "riffs" which are being morphed into podcast doses as you read this. With "Celebrations every day of the year, as well as National Weeks, National Months and International Celebrations with new ones frequently added, there is no shortage of material. Most of us have heard of Talk Like a Pirate Day; but how about Lima Bean Respect, Lost Sock Memorial, and one of our personal favorites, Sneak some Zucchini into your Neighbor's Porch Day?!"

Beyer studied voiceover under Charlie Schlatter (voice for numerous Disney and Nickelodeon animated series) and was mentored by Michael David McGuire (the voice of McDonalds for many years). He's also lent his vocal talents to Hyundai, Mountain Dew, and Kodak commercials as well as a wide variety of regional & local spots, political campaigns and industrial projects. A compact, humorous look at the plethora of celebrations throughout the year; think "Adam Ruins Everything" meets a SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketch - for your ears.

His past film work as writer/director includes the award-winning Down the P.C.H. starring Guillermo Diaz (Scandal, Weeds, Half Baked), Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap, Joan of Arcadia) and Lin Shaye (Insidious, There's Something About Mary), Resurrection Mary starring Golden Globe-winner Sally Kirkland and character actor Richard Riehle (Office Space, Casino), the dance-centric rom-com Another Tango currently in release for Hallmark, and the award-winning Randy's Canvas, a touching romantic drama about an aspiring young artist with autism who falls in love for the first time; winning Best Film at the 2018 AutFest International Film Festival. Beyer was also honored with Best Director at the 2018 Glendale International Films Festival and was recognized by the CA State Legislature and Senate for his contribution to the arts.

Along with Beyer, other members of the creative team include Adam Carbone, Nick Pasqual, and Angela Hicks. All three have have worked together on numerous projects, including the coming-of-age dramedy Randy's Canvas, with Carbone playing the title role and producing; winning Best Actor at the 2018 AutFest International Film Festival. Pasqual's TV guest appearances include CBS's How I Met Your Mother, One Dollar, and NBC's GONE. Pasqual also played the "villain" hotshot real estate broker in Beyer's Another Tango. Hicks has been doing professional voice over for nearly a decade and has also made episodic TV appearances including Disney's Jonas. NATIONAL DAY RIFF is available on Apple Podcasts, GooglePodcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Pandora. T he RSS feed is delivered by SoundCloud.

