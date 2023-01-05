Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, January 11, 2023

“Mindset” time period premiere episode airing Wednesday, Jan. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, January 11, 2023 The harshest, most grueling challenges FROM the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process continue as the recruits are faced with an emergency escape drill. Tensions begin to arise as the recruits confront each other over disagreements and the pressure of the selection process becomes too much to handle for some in the all-new "Mindset" time period premiere episode airing Wednesday, Jan. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

FOX presents the ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, an all-new series in which household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges FROM the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory" - and no glam.

The 16 celebrity recruits are Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, DR. DREW Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Sixteen celebrities FROM all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force FROM the DS. Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before. SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience - revealing the celebrities' deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr, and Becky Clarke serve as Executive Producers.

Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
2022 AWFJ EDA Award Winners Announced Photo
2022 AWFJ EDA Award Winners Announced
BANSHEES wins Best Film, but Sarah Polley scores best Director for WOMEN TALKING. In our Female Focus sections, Viola Davis gets the nod for Outstanding Achievement and Danielle Deadwyler's turn in TILL is designated the Breakthrough Performance of 2022. Emma Thompson takes AWFJ's Grand Dame title.
VIDEO: Hulu Drops STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Hulu Drops STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer
With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. Watch the video trailer now!
IllumiNative Launches Inaugural Indigenous House at Sundance Film Festival Photo
IllumiNative Launches Inaugural Indigenous House at Sundance Film Festival
The Indigenous House will open its doors on Main Street in Park City, Utah to celebrate and honor the creativity, strength, and beauty of Native peoples, unveil new research on Native voices in media, and provide a gathering space for community members and allies to examine, address, and explore issues that impact Native peoples. 

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY on NBC - Saturday, December 31, 2022Scoop: MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY on NBC - Saturday, December 31, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY, airing on NBC on Saturday, December 31, 2022! NBC will ring in the new year with the second iteration of “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus, who will be joined by Dolly Parton.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WHEEL on NBC - Thursday, December 29, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WHEEL on NBC - Thursday, December 29, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE WHEEL, airing on NBC on Thursday, December 29, 2022! With categories including astrology, presidents and country music, contestants lean on celebrity experts Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella and Clay Aiken.
Scoop: DECK THE WALL: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR on NBC - Tuesday, December 27, 2022Scoop: DECK THE WALL: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR on NBC - Tuesday, December 27, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on DECK THE WALL: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, airing on NBC on Tuesday, December 27, 2022! From executive producer and NBA SUPERSTAR LeBron James comes a special all-new holiday-themed episode of 'The Wall.'
Scoop: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE on NBC - Saturday, December 24, 2022Scoop: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE on NBC - Saturday, December 24, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, airing on NBC on Saturday, December 24, 2022! NBC again presents this exclusive and special telecast of Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic, 'It's a Wonderful Life,' starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.
Scoop: DICK CLARK'S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023 on ABC - Saturday, December 31, 2022Scoop: DICK CLARK'S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023 on ABC - Saturday, December 31, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on DICK CLARK’S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023, airing on ABC on Saturday, December 31, 2022! Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live FROM Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music featuring a night SUPERSTAR performances. The nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration.
share