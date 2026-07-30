Sadie Sink Plays Spider-Man Comic Book Game With Jimmy Fallon

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Sadie Sink sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON for a segment called You Read My Mind, a game built around Spider-Man themed comic book panels. The two took turns holding up thought bubbles from the comic and trying to get the other person to correctly guess what the text inside actually said, relying on expressions and hints rather than reading it aloud.

The format put both Fallon and Sink in the position of nonverbal performers, using only gestures and reactions to communicate the hidden dialogue inside each bubble. The Spider-Man branding gave the segment a comic book visual backdrop while keeping the actual gameplay focused on quick guessing and comic timing between host and guest.

The game leaned on the unpredictability of trying to interpret a scene partner's silent cues, a format THE TONIGHT SHOW has used with other guests to create spontaneous, reaction-driven comedy. Sink's participation gave the bit an added layer of guesswork, as she and Fallon worked through multiple rounds of thought bubbles tied to the superhero theme.

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