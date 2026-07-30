Sadie Sink Addresses Fan Theories About Her Secret SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Role

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Sadie Sink weighed in on the swirl of online speculation surrounding her mystery casting in Spider-Man: Brand NEW DAY during a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. The actress addressed fan theories head-on but kept the specifics of her top-secret role under wraps, giving Jimmy Fallon and the audience little more than her reaction to the guessing game itself.

Beyond the Spider-Man chatter, Sink also looked back on her time starring in Romeo & Juliet on the West End, recalling a moment when she locked eyes with her brother in the audience during a performance. The anecdote offered a personal counterpoint to the secrecy surrounding her film work, pulling back the curtain on a family moment from her stage run rather than a plot detail from her upcoming blockbuster.

The appearance leaned on the contrast between what Sink could and could not say, with the fan theories segment built around her measured, tight-lipped responses to Fallon's questions. Her West End stint in Romeo & Juliet gave the conversation a theater-rooted anchor point, even as most of the segment centered on keeping her Brand NEW DAY involvement under wraps.

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