SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL to Return in 2027

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Organizers of the SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL are encouraging attendees and industry professionals to begin preparations for an upcoming edition of the event. The announcement did not include further specifics on programming, venues, or submission details.

Eugene Hernandez, Festival Director and Head of Public Programming for the Sundance Film Festival, shared details of the 2027 Sundance Film Festival, noting that the journey to the Festival is underway. The Festival will take place in Boulder, Colorado, January 21–31, 2027.

According to the announcement, the signature Festival experience will be presented with an expanded program in state-of-art venues, along with Offscreen programming (formerly known as Beyond Film), described as a dynamic lineup of thought-provoking conversations and live experiences with artists.

The announcement also noted that after two years, the New Frontier program will return to the 2027 edition of the Festival as New Frontier FLUX, described as activating 'inside the massive fluctuations of our biodigital realities.' Additionally, the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) will join the Sundance Film Festival for the first time as an addition to the awards.

Lodging and Local Programs

The announcement encouraged attendees to begin booking lodging through a partner site for access to perks such as an Uber gift card or Festival movie vouchers. Local Boulder residents and property owners were also invited to take part in the Boulder Festival Lodging Program, which allows them to provide short-term lodging for the Sundance Film Festival beginning in 2027.

Those unable to attend in person will be able to experience the Festival through online screenings from January 28–31.

Tour of Boulder

Festival Director Eugene Hernandez and filmmaker Carlos López Estrada toured Boulder, Colorado as the city prepares to welcome the Sundance Film Festival, according to the announcement, offering a look at venues including the Macky Auditorium on the University of Colorado Boulder campus and the historic Chautauqua Auditorium, as well as local sites such as The Sink, where Sundance Institute founder Robert Redford worked while attending CU Boulder on a baseball scholarship in the 1950s, and the Victorian-style Hotel Boulderado, which will serve as the Festival Headquarters.

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