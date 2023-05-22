SUMMER OF VIOLENCE World Premiere Set For American Black Film Festival

Three60 Films is proud to announce Summer of Violence as an official selection of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

The coming-of-age narrative feature is the first project written, directed and produced by actor Nicki Micheaux (Lincoln Height, In The Dark), who developed the script with the Sundance Collab.

Newcomer Kasey Inez (The Sex Lives of College Girls) leads a cast of incredibly talented actors including; Jahking Guillory (Kicks, The Chi), Pedro Correa (The Middle), Maduhlika Krishnan (F.U. Woody Allen), and also appearing as Naomi’s father Thomas, Damon Gupton (Black Lighting, Deadline, Criminal Minds).

The film is set to premiere on Friday, June 16, 2024, at 1:00 pm, followed by a Q&A with members of the production team and cast. The screening will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center - Screening Room 2, located at 1901 Convention Ctr Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Micheaux says, “I feel blessed that ABFF has chosen to support our message and our film with the world. I’m excited to join the celebration on South Beach.”

Set in 1993 and shot in Boulder, Denver and Los Angeles SUMMER OF VIOLENCE follows Naomi (Inez), a college graduate who feels the wrath of her father when she refuses law school to focus on her poetry. Disowned and affected by the violence around her, she uses her creativity to speak out against the violence. Frank (Guillory) plays an artist with a shaky connection to the streets, and Naomi’s love interest.

The film premieres 30 years after a particularly deadly summer in Denver, 1993, dubbed by the media as the “Summer of Violence.” During this time the city was paralyzed with fear. There were 74 GANG RELATED murders, 142 aggravated assaults, and nearly one out of every four murder suspects arrested in Denver was a juvenile male of color.

Micheaux is an actor known for her memorable role as Jenn Sutton on the award-winning TV series, Lincoln Heights (ABC Family). Her credits also include IN THE DARK (CW Network), Her Eyes Were Watching God (ABC), ANIMAL KINGDOM (TNT), and GOOD TROUBLE (Disney-ABC). She has now partnered with best- selling author & global investor, Johnny Wimbrey to form Three60 Films, a media company focused on sharing stories of women and people of color.

Three60 Films Co-Founder and Executive Producer Johnny Wimbrey states, “Our vision at Three60 is to bring captivating FULL CIRCLE storytelling to the world through multiple aspects of film and media. I truly believe we have something extraordinarily special with SUMMER OF VIOLENCE and it’s uniquely gratifying to premiere at ABFF 2023! Many thanks to ABFF for accepting what I call Nicki Micheaux's debut masterpiece... we can not wait for the world to see this film!”

The film is produced by Micheaux, Efuru Flowers (Slow Pulse), Sean Riggs (Lazarus), and Maureen P. Mottley (Snowpiercer). Executive Produced by Johnny Wimbrey, Nicki Micheaux, Crystal Wimbrey, Brian Mitchell, Psalms Wimbrey, Hannah Wimbrey, and Sonya Marchand.