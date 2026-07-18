STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 3 Best Moments Compilation on Paramount+

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Paramount posted a best-moments compilation from Season 3 of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, now streaming on Paramount+. The video gathers a range of scenes from across the season, covering high-stakes standoffs and daring rescues alongside the quieter character moments and humor that have defined the series and its ensemble.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is part of the long-running Star Trek franchise and streams exclusively on Paramount+. The series is set aboard the USS Enterprise and follows its crew in the era before the original Star Trek television series. The show is one of several active Star Trek productions on the platform, which also carries STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, where Paul Giamatti portrays the Klingon-Tellarite villain Nus Braka.

The Season 3 compilation presents the range of tones the series moves between, from tense action sequences to the interpersonal dynamics among the Enterprise crew that have drawn a devoted audience to the show. The clip package is designed to offer both returning viewers a recap and newer audiences a window into what the season covers.

Paramount+ continues to expand its slate of original programming across genres. Recent additions to its library include the espionage drama LIONESS, whose Season 3 starring Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman premieres August 2, and the competition series THE CHALLENGE: CUTTHROAT, Season 42, set in Thailand with a $500,000 prize.

More on Paramount+ Recent Articles THE CHALLENGE: CUTTHROAT Season 42 Official Trailer Debuts Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere

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