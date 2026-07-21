SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Final Trailer Released Ahead of 2026 Theatrical Debut

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Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, the upcoming theatrical film set to open exclusively in movie theaters on July 31, 2026. The PG-13-rated action-adventure follows Peter Parker as he continues fighting crime as Spider-Man in a world that no longer remembers him, while watching his former friends move on without him — a situation the synopsis describes as sparking a change in Peter he may not be able to control.

The film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for sequences of action/violence and some language.

Synopsis

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him — and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Creative Team

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a.; Amy Pascal, p.g.a.; Avi Arad; and Rachel O'Connor, p.g.a. Executive Producers are Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Cast

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

MARVEL and all related character names: © & 2026 MARVEL

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