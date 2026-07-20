SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Cast and Filmmakers Swing to Top of Edge at Hudson Yards

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The cast and filmmakers behind SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY gathered at Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City for a photo call ahead of the film's theatrical release. The action-adventure film, rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for sequences of action and violence and some language, follows Peter Parker as Spider-Man in a world that no longer remembers him. SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY is set to open exclusively in movie theaters on July 31, 2026.

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him — and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him — sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

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