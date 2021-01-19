SINCERELY, CAMILLE Launches on January 19

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today a new extended episode for its first ever digital animated short-form comedy series "Sincerely, Camille" from creator Munirah Safiyah Jones ("Junt Land"). In this new episode Staci has a bone to pick, while Camille seeks some solutions. Daddy Earl and Camille's mother, Leila, have a chance encounter.

The new episode launches today, Tuesday, January 19 and is available on YouTube, across OWN's digital platforms, and on THE WATCH OWN App. To view 'On My Golden Gate' click HERE.

Created as a part of OWN's first ever nonpartisan get-out-the-vote campaign OWN Your Vote, "Sincerely, Camille" follows a trio of women - Camille, Staci, and Sara - navigating life, work, and relationships during a pivotal time in American history. Three friends, three different viewpoints, three varying approaches to evoking civic participation. The series follows the women's efforts to get their communities informed, engaged, and inspired to act. Whether it be affordable healthcare or legal reform, "Sincerely, Camille" starts the conversation and encourages the audience to continue it. Animation provides a dynamic way of delivering the sermon-minus the preaching.

2020. Amirite? It's behind us, but old acquaintance be not forgot. Staci has a bone to pick, while Camille seeks some solutions. Daddy Earl and Camille's mother, Leila, have a chance encounter.

'On My Golden Gate' characters are voiced by creator Munirah Safiyah Jones as 'Camille,' Kent King ("General Hospital") as 'Sara,' Kiana Thompson ("Friend Request") as 'Staci,' Jay Devon Johnson as 'Daddy Earl,' Rodney Worthy Williams as 'Brian,' Havon Kesean Baraka as 'Melvin,' LaZora Jones as 'Leila,' and Jabree Webber ("Unbelievable") as 'Naomi.'

"Sincerely, Camille" is produced for OWN by Executive Producer Munirah Safiyah Jones and Harpo Films.

Munirah Safiyah Jones is represented by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels LLP.