SILO Season 3 Memory Clip Features Rebecca Ferguson and Alexandria Riley

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Apple TV posted a new clip from SILO Season 3 titled "Memory," featuring stars Rebecca Ferguson and Alexandria Riley in what the channel describes as a trip down memory lane between their two characters. The video is now available on Apple TV's YouTube channel as the third season continues its weekly streaming run.

SILO is a sci-fi drama based on Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy. The series centers on engineer Juliette, played and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, who uncovers dangerous secrets about the underground society she inhabits. Season three continues that story, with the ensemble cast also including Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, and Avi Nash, among others. The series was created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner.

Season three launched July 3 on Apple TV, with new episodes releasing every Friday. BroadwayWorld previously covered the episode two sneak peek as well as the season three premiere clip, both of which highlighted Ferguson's return and the memory-loss storyline driving Juliette's arc this season.

The full 10-episode season is set to conclude September 4, 2026. Earlier coverage of the season's official trailer and first-look photos is also available on BroadwayWorld.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...