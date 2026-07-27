SIGNS OF A PSYCHOPATH to Return to ID in August With 100th Episode

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Investigation Discovery has announced a premiere date for the new season of SIGNS OF A PSYCHOPATH, the true crime series that examines the psychology of some of the most notorious killers through interrogation footage and interviews with the law enforcement officers who investigated their cases. The new season will premiere Tuesday, August 11 at 9PM ET/PT on ID, with new episodes to air weekly at 9 and 9:30PM and to stream on HBO Max.

Today, Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced the premiere date and revealed a first look at the new season of SIGNS OF A PSYCHOPATH. Featuring the series' 100th episode, the new season will continue to offer unprecedented insight into the deranged psyches of some of the most notorious, terrifying individuals. Told through the killer's own words and chilling interrogation footage sourced directly from the law enforcement officers who worked these cases, SIGNS OF A PSYCHOPATH offers a glimpse into the true nature of a psychopath – and the dark progression of their patterns, behaviors, and the will to kill. The new season of SIGNS OF A PSYCHOPATH premieres Tuesday, August 11 beginning at 9PM ET/PT on ID, with new episodes airing weekly at 9 and 9:30pm. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The new season of SIGNS OF A PSYCHOPATH will continue to unpack cases involving some of the most twisted, psychopathic individuals. On premiere night, Tuesday, August 11, two new episodes will air beginning at 9PM ET/PT. In the premiere episode at 9PM ET/PT, I Guess I'm A Maniac, a woman is found partially clothed and strangled to death in a wooded ditch in Florida. With no leads or suspects, her case soon goes cold – but then, a surprise confession almost ten years later exposes a deviant sexual psychopath with a murderous fantasy. Then, at 9:30PM ET/PT, I Don't Belong Here, follows the case of a disturbed brother who quickly confesses to slaughtering three generations of his family. When he continues to confess to a 10-year-old cold case, detectives uncover his identity as a narcissistic psychopath with parasitic tendencies whose sole goal is to go back to prison.

In addition, this season will feature SIGNS OF PSYCHOPATH's 100th episode. To mark the milestone, a special one-hour episode will air on Tuesday, September 15 from 9-10PM ET/PT with I Had Everybody Fooled. In the episode, a mother is rushed to the hospital, covered in blood with a barely breathing newborn. But the medical staff is shocked to discover that her story is a lie. As investigators interview her, they uncover the shocking truth: the woman is a violent, infant-stealing psychopath.

Additional episodes this season will include:

I Can't Stop Myself

Premieres on Tuesday, August 18 at 9PM ET/PT

a 15-year-old Florida girl runs away with her troubled boyfriend, miles away a 66-year-old disabled man is brutally murdered in his own home. Upon their apprehension, police discover that the young couple are, in fact, thrill seeking murderers.

Violence is What I'm Fixed On

Premieres on Tuesday, August 18 at 9:30PM ET/PT

After a mother of three mysteriously vanishes after a night out on the town, a sexual psychopath's nightmarish desires are exposed. Several days later, her body is discovered in her own septic tank, revealing just how callous her murderer really is.

I Think I Can Outsmart God

Premieres on Tuesday, August 25 at 9PM ET/PT

In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, motorists are horrified when they discover two bodies along the shoulder of I-85. When detectives catch the perp, they reveal a militant psychopath with a penchant for guns and violent rescue mission fantasies.

I Just Wanted to Hurt Her

Premieres on Tuesday, August 25 at 9:30PM ET/PT

When a young woman vanishes, it doesn't take long for detectives to zero in on her estranged husband. When questioned, he appears eerily calm and sociable, but what they soon reveal is an impulsive and rage-driven psychopath who cannot tolerate rejection.

I've Got a Criminal Mind

Premieres on Tuesday, September 1 at 9PM ET/PT

An elderly couple is brutally murdered, and the prime suspect is their 17-year-old grandson who lives with them. When detectives finally capture him, they uncover a charismatic young psychopath with a hunger for fast food and revenge.

I Wanted to Keep Her

Premieres on Tuesday, September 1 at 9:30PM ET/PT

When a grandmother vanishes, her grandson is questioned and spins a twisted narrative about her demise and the disturbing location of her body inside a freezer. It doesn't take long for detectives to uncover the killer responsible… a parasitic psychopath.

I Had Everybody Fooled

Premieres on Tuesday, September 15 at 9PM ET/PT

When a mother, covered in blood, with a barely breathing newborn is rushed to the hospital, the medical staff is shocked to uncover a faked birth. When the woman is interviewed, investigators soon realize that she is a violent, infant-stealing psychopath.

The Apocalyptic End

Premieres on Tuesday, September 22 at 9PM ET/PT

Weeks after Christmas, police find a wife and her three young children decomposing in their beds, while her husband is alive yet despondent. What appears to be a mass suicide later reveals to be a murder orchestrated by a psychopathic family annihilator.

Something Took Control of Me

Premieres on Tuesday, September 22 at 9:30PM ET/PT

When a young wife is brutally killed and her decapitated head is found in the bathtub, her new husband is the first to be questioned about the heinous crime. When he offers little in the interview, detectives soon realize they are confronting a malingering psychopath with serious control issues.

The Biggest Adrenaline Rush

Premieres on Tuesday, September 29 at 9PM ET/PT

When an elderly woman who hasn't been heard from in days is found murdered and stuffed in her own closet, detectives know they are not dealing with a normal killer. Instead, they discover the culprit is a trouble teenager with a fantasy to rape and kill.

That's What You Do With a Knife

Premieres on Tuesday, September 29 at 9:30PM ET/PT

When officers arrive at a suburban home regarding a felonious assault, they find a bloodied and lifeless woman in her minivan. Detectives later interview her estranged husband, revealing a rage-filled psychopath with a revenge fantasy inspired by a movie.

Can You Count Bullets?

Premieres on Tuesday, October 6 at 9PM ET/PT

After gunshots ring out in an apartment complex, a car crashes on the nearby freeway. The driver flees on foot, and police quickly discover a dead female in the passenger seat. When the driver is apprehended, detectives uncover a dangerous psychopath.

Everybody Believes in Bad People

Premieres on Tuesday, October 6 at 9:30PM ET/PT

The Stuart Police Department receives a frantic 911 call from a woman reporting that her husband has vanished. Days later, a gruesome discovery in a landfill reveals two young psychopaths with parasitic tendencies and disturbing plans for a double murder.

Every Time Was Like Christmas

Premieres on Tuesday, October 13 at 9PM ET/PT

Between 1991 and 2001 several violent sexual assaults occur along Interstate 85 between Wyoming and Utah. The cases remain cold until almost two decades later, when advancements in DNA technology lead detectives straight to a psychopathic sexual predator.

He Got Such a Rush From It

Premieres on Tuesday, October 13 at 9:30PM ET/PT

Police charge a son and his wife with the murder of his father until a tip comes from a woman claiming her ex-husband and his friend admitted to the brutal killing. Detectives interview the new suspects and uncover a pair of cold-blooded psychopaths.

Evilness Inside My Head

Premieres on Tuesday, October 20 at 9PM ET/PT

The season will include the series' 100th episode, a special one-hour installment titled I Had Everybody Fooled, set to air Tuesday, September 15 from 9-10PM ET/PT and centered on a mother whose account of a hospital emergency unravels into a case of infant abduction.

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