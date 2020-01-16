SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE Returns to IFC for Hour-Long 'Black History Month Spectacular'

IFC announced today that the Critics' Choice Award-nominated SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE will return with a one-hour "Black History Month Spectacular" this summer (yes, you read that right). Created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick, South Side) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon, South Side), and executive produced by John Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. and RadicalMedia, the witty, irreverent and wholly original SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE "Black History Month Spectacular" will feature more of the sketches, A-list guest stars, and original hit, award-winning songs that, all together, earned the series a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and inclusion on numerous 'Best of 2019' lists.

Said Blake Callaway, executive director of IFC and SundanceTV: "Who decided that Black History only gets one month, and a cold one at that? We can't wait to see what Diallo and Bashir have created to kick off the summer. This one-hour spectacular will celebrate black excellence no matter what month it airs."

"When the network told us we could do an hour-long episode, we said we wanted it to be the Black History Month episode. When they warned us that the episode might not air until the summer, we said we wanted it to be the Black History Month episode. It was a brief negotiation," said creators and stars Riddle and Salahuddin.

Self-dubbed the "blackest show in the history of television," the acclaimed SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE will roll out its "Black History Month Spectacular" over the summer because, as the creators said, "Sherman McDaniels needed a little extra time to get everything just right." And true to form, when Sherman isn't honoring historic African-American icons both past and present, he'll have ninjas, vampires, Ethiopian rebels, and the singing group that gave us Drop It Low for Jesus, back with another song that's bound to offend somebody.

The SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE guest star roster has boasted a "who's who" of movies, music, sports and entertainment, with two EGOT winners and multiple award-winning artists, actors and entertainers. Guest stars included (alphabetically): Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor; Natasha Bedingfield, Emmy®-, GRAMMY®- and Oscar®-winner Common, Morris Day, Emmy®-winner Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner Quincy Jones, Emmy®-winner Mike Judge, Kenny and Keith Lucas, Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner John Legend, Nigel Lythgoe, Curt Menefee, Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, GRAMMY®-winner Ne-Yo, Ray Parker, Jr., Mario Van Peebles, Damon Wayans, Jr., Marlon Wayans and Bresha Webb.

Sherman's Showcase Season 1 is currently available to watch on Hulu, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and XBOX. Full-length versions of the songs from the series are available via digital release and vinyl from Mad Decent, the Los Angeles-based record label founded by Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo.

Creators and stars Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin also serve as executive producers on the series, along with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious through their Get Lifted Film Co. (La La Land, Underground, Jesus Christ Superstar). Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia (Stan Against Evil, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes) also executive produce.

AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of the show.





