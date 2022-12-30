SHE SAID Sets DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Release

Inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation that shattered a corrupt system by empowering women to speak out, SHE SAID is available to own for the very first time on Digital January 6, 2023 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD on January 10, 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with exclusive bonus content.

Based on the bombshell New York Times investigation, SHE SAID follows the remarkable true story of how reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor went from underdogs to inspirations by shattering the silence surrounding sexual assault in Hollywood.

Determined to expose the truth many fear to tell, Megan and Jodi's partnership shakes up the system, empowering courageous women to retake their strength through stories of survival in this extraordinary film from Emmy®-winning director Maria Schrader ("Unorthodox"; I'm Your Man), featuring captivating performances by two-time Academy Award® nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick, The Plot Against America), with Mulligan's performance receiving a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and featuring an impressive cast also including Patricia Clarkson (Pieces of April, "House of Cards"), Andre Braugher ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine", The Mist), and Ashley Judd (Double Jeopardy), SHE SAID is a "powerful and unnerving" (NPR) testament to the power of investigative journalism and its influence in reinvigorating the #MeToo movement.

The film comes home with an all-new, behind-the-scenes featurette with real-life journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor detailing what it took to publish the groundbreaking story.

