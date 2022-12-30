SHE SAID Sets DVD, Blu-Ray & Digital Release
SHE SAID is available to own for the very first time on Digital January 6, 2023 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD on January 10, 2023.
Inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation that shattered a corrupt system by empowering women to speak out, SHE SAID is available to own for the very first time on Digital January 6, 2023 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD on January 10, 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with exclusive bonus content.
Based on the bombshell New York Times investigation, SHE SAID follows the remarkable true story of how reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor went from underdogs to inspirations by shattering the silence surrounding sexual assault in Hollywood.
Determined to expose the truth many fear to tell, Megan and Jodi's partnership shakes up the system, empowering courageous women to retake their strength through stories of survival in this extraordinary film from Emmy®-winning director Maria Schrader ("Unorthodox"; I'm Your Man), featuring captivating performances by two-time Academy Award® nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick, The Plot Against America), with Mulligan's performance receiving a Golden Globe® nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and featuring an impressive cast also including Patricia Clarkson (Pieces of April, "House of Cards"), Andre Braugher ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine", The Mist), and Ashley Judd (Double Jeopardy), SHE SAID is a "powerful and unnerving" (NPR) testament to the power of investigative journalism and its influence in reinvigorating the #MeToo movement.
The film comes home with an all-new, behind-the-scenes featurette with real-life journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor detailing what it took to publish the groundbreaking story.
With the purchase of SHE SAID on Digital or disc, fans are eligible to earn points towards digital movies via the Universal All-Access Rewards program. Members can redeem their points for digital movies, swag and more! For registration and details please visit www.MyUniversalRewards.com.
EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:
- BREAKING THE STORY - An exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette with journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor that recounts what it took for them to break this incredible true story.
- THEATRICAL TRAILER
From This Author - Michael Major
December 29, 2022
Harvey FiersteinHarvey Fierstein appeared on GMA3 to discuss his recent memoir, 'I Was Better Last Night,' and the upcoming We Are Here concert. Fierstein looked back on his career, discussing how he was able to look back on the low points of his life in a comedic way. Watch the new interview video now!
VIDEO: SZA Teases 'Kill Bill' Music Video
December 29, 2022
SZA is teasing the music video for 'Kill Bill off her latest album, 'SOS.' The new film, coming soon, is by Christian Breslauer. SZA's new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard. Watch the 'Kill Bill' short film sneak peek now!
TODAY SHOW Wins Key Demo For Seventh Straight Year
December 29, 2022
TODAY posted its first quarterly win in the key demo since first quarter 2022. Versus the prior quarter, TODAY grew in the key demo and also posted the largest gains versus the competition in the key demo and total viewers. Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA versus the prior quarter and week.
VIDEO: Watch London's NEWSIES Cast Perform 'Seize the Day' at the ROYAL VARIETY SHOW
December 29, 2022
The London cast of Newsies appeared on the Royal Variety Show to perform 'Seize the Day.' The cast of Newsies includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Moya Angela, Lindsay Atherton, Samuel Bailey, Imogen Bailey, Bronté Barbé, Josh Barnett, Cameron Blakely, Jack Bromage, Bobbie Chambers, Alex Christian, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!
Interview: Billy Porter Wants to Bring 'Joy' Into 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
December 29, 2022
Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans for his fourth year co-hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve. BroadwayWorld caught up with Porter to discuss what audiences can expect from this year's countdown. He also discuss his projects for the new year, including new music and his production company, his goals for 2023, and returning to Broadway.