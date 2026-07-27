SHE RIDES SHOTGUN to Arrive on 4K, Blu-ray and Digital From Lionsgate
The thriller stars Ana Sophia Heger, Rob Yang and John Carroll Lynch under Nick Rowland's direction.
SHE RIDES SHOTGUN is set to arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital from Lionsgate. The action-thriller stars TARON EGERTON as Nate, an ex-convict who must protect his 11-year-old daughter, Polly, played by ANA SOPHIA HEGER, as the pair flee a corrupt sheriff who doubles as the leader of a violent criminal gang. The film also features ROB YANG and JOHN CARROLL LYNCH and runs 120 minutes.
Genre: Thriller
Rating: Rated R
U.S. Release Dates: Lionsgate 4K + BD + Digital Release August 18
Running Time: 120 minutes
Cast: Taron Egerton, Ana Sophia Heger, Rob Yang, John Carroll Lynch
Directed by: Nick Rowland
Written by: John Harper, Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski
Produced by: Brad Weston, Collin Creighton, Nate Matteson, Hiro Murai, Taron Egerton
SYNOPSIS
Where can you run when there's nowhere to hide? Taron Egerton stars as Nate, an ex-con on the run in this gritty action-thriller. Nate must protect his 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger), as they're pursued by unrelenting enemies, including a corrupt sheriff who is also the brutal leader of a criminal gang. As Nate shows Polly how to fight and survive, she teaches him what unconditional love truly means in this intense, moving story about loyalty, strength, and redemption.
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2025
Title Copyright: She Rides Shotgun © 2024 Fifth Season, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2025 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Closed-Captioned: No
Feature Run Time: 120 mins.
Subtitles: LAS
Format: 16x9 (2.39:1) Presentation
Audio: English 5.1 DTS HD Master Audio; English Descriptive Audio
Special Features on the 4K + BD + Digital
Trailer
The film is directed by NICK ROWLAND from a screenplay by JOHN HARPER, BEN COLLINS, and LUKE PIOTROWSKI, and was produced by BRAD WESTON, COLLIN CREIGHTON, NATE MATTESON, HIRO MURAI, and TARON EGERTON. The home video release includes a trailer among its special features.