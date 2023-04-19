SHANG-CHI & THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS to Make Broadcast Television Debut

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is heading to linear television.

The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers several opportunities to experience the groundbreaking film, beginning with its broadcast television debut THURSDAY, MAY 25, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC as part of its "The Wonderful World of Disney" lineup, followed by airings throughout May and June beginning SATURDAY, MAY 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on FX and SATURDAY, JUNE 10, at 8:10 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform.

Where To Watch:

ABC

Thursday, May 25, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

FX

Sunday, May 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Saturday, June 17, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, June 21, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 22, at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Freeform

Saturday, June 10, at 8:10 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, June 11, at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will continue to be available to stream on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings" was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" received multiple award nominations, including Academy Awards®, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Annie Awards, Saturn Awards and People's Choice Awards, with recognition for Favorite Action Movie Star for Simu Liu and Best Supporting Actress for Awkwafina at the Saturn Awards.