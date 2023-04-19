Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHANG-CHI & THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS to Make Broadcast Television Debut

SHANG-CHI & THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS to Make Broadcast Television Debut

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will continue to be available to stream on Disney+.

Apr. 19, 2023  

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is heading to linear television.

The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers several opportunities to experience the groundbreaking film, beginning with its broadcast television debut THURSDAY, MAY 25, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC as part of its "The Wonderful World of Disney" lineup, followed by airings throughout May and June beginning SATURDAY, MAY 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on FX and SATURDAY, JUNE 10, at 8:10 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform.

Where To Watch:

ABC

Thursday, May 25, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

FX

Sunday, May 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Saturday, June 17, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Wednesday, June 21, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Thursday, June 22, at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

Freeform

Saturday, June 10, at 8:10 p.m. EDT/PDT

Sunday, June 11, at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will continue to be available to stream on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings" was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" received multiple award nominations, including Academy Awards®, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Annie Awards, Saturn Awards and People's Choice Awards, with recognition for Favorite Action Movie Star for Simu Liu and Best Supporting Actress for Awkwafina at the Saturn Awards.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Apple TV+ Shares FROG & TOAD Trailer Based on Books Photo
Video: Apple TV+ Shares FROG & TOAD Trailer Based on Books
The talented voice cast includes Academy Award winner Nat Faxon ('Our Flag Means Death,' 'The Connors') and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson ('The Simpsons,' 'Family Guy') as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches ('Trolls'), Fortune Feimster ('Good Fortune,' “Kenan”), and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Cindy Williams Final TV Project SAMI To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video April 23 Photo
Cindy Williams Final TV Project SAMI To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video April 23
Producer Bruce Kimmel has announced that Cindy Williams' final TV project, 'Sami,' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 23. Kerry O'Malley ('Why Women Kill', 'Snowpiercer') and newcomer Sami Staitman also star in the 10-episode short form comedy/musical series.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years Photo
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share