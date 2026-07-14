SETH MEYERS CATCHES UP ON THREE WEEKS OF INSANE NEWS: A Closer Look

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A new A CLOSER LOOK segment from LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS posted to the show's YouTube channel finds the host catching up on several weeks of major news stories, covering topics that accumulated during a break from the program.

In the segment, Meyers addresses a series of political and public health developments, including President Trump's announcement that an Iran ceasefire is no longer in effect, the reported death of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and the spread of Cyclospora parasitic infections across the United States, which Meyers connects to recent cuts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The segment also touches on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell amid the broader political roundup.

A CLOSER LOOK is a recurring feature on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS in which the host examines current events through a comedic lens, typically running longer than a standard monologue. The segment airs on NBC weeknights and is also available to stream on Peacock.