SCREAM Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release

Hailed as "a breathless, razor-sharp slasher worthy of the legacy" (Meagan Navarro, Bloody Disgusting), the much-anticipated new SCREAM from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group arrives for purchase on Digital* March 1, 2022 with killer bonus content.

The terror comes home on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment. In addition, fans can own both the new 2022 movie and the original 1996 hit in a Scream 2-Movie Collection on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray.

Certified Fresh® on Rotten Tomatoes®, the new SCREAM reunites Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette who come together to help a group of fresh victims...and uncover a host of new suspects.

The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are gushing with to-die-for bonus content, including deleted scenes, interviews with the new and returning cast, plus a look at the legacy of horror legend Wes Craven.

Bonus Features

Filmmaker Commentary-The directors, writers and filmmakers reveal the unwritten rules for surviving this genre-busting horror movie.

Bloodlines-Catch up with Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette for a deep dive into their characters and why they came back for a fresh stab at their favorite horror franchise.

New Blood-Meet the new generation of Woodsboro victims and potential killers!

In the Shadow of the Master-The cast honor movie maestro Wes Craven and look back on his incredible legacy as the director who redefined horror.

Deleted Scenes-Look out! They're back from the dead: see the scenes slashed from the movie.

The SCREAM DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a terrifying new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask. As the deaths mount, Woodsboro's new targets must seek help from the survivors of the original Ghostface attacks.

Now, only Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can find a way to stop the killer when everyone is a suspect. The film also stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, and Marley Shelton.