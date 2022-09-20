SAVING THE MANOR Series to Premiere on HGTV in October

HGTV's new Saving the Manor series premieres Friday, October 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+.

HGTV will transport viewers to the ultimate fairytale location in its newest renovation series, Saving the Manor. During the series, cameras will follow couple Dean Poulton and Borja de Maqua as they single-handedly renovate a magnificent, yet dilapidated, ten-building, 65-room historic English estate that dates back more than 500 years.

Sitting on land once owned by KING Henry VII, the sprawling retreat is now in ruins, but Dean and Borja will pour their life savings and determination into fully restoring the property with a nod to authentic preservation. To turn the buildings and grounds into a successful income stream with vacation rentals and special event space-as well as create their own private home-Dean, an architect, and Borja, a former real estate agent, will complete every part of the colossal renovation themselves, resulting in a final epic reveal.

During the premiere episode, the duo will tackle the first major project - the stables. The standalone building, which includes the coach house and tack room, will require a full overhaul. After sandblasting to remove old paint from the original brick walls and terracotta floors, repairing the broken fireplace and chimney, and adding modern electrical wiring, the newly refurbished building will be transformed into a beautiful new workshop and office space for the couple.

Saving the Manor is produced by Tremendous Entertainment. Photo Credit HGTV