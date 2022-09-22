SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM to Premiere on Disney+ in November

Disney+ announced that UK Original series, "Save Our Squad with David Beckham," will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 9th. The announcement was accompanied by a first look teaser trailer and image from the series.

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, "Save Our Squad with David Beckham" is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys, a young, grassroots team who are at the bottom of their league, facing relegation.

However, this isn't just any league... this is the same league that David played in as a young boy. Working with THE HEAD coaches, he'll try to turn the team's fortunes around.

In the exclusive teaser trailer, David Beckham goes back to his roots in East London with an ambition to help Westward win. The sneak peek shows him mentoring the young squad and giving advice and encouragement on the perfect free kick, so the team themselves can 'bend it like Beckham'.

"Save Our Squad with David Beckham" builds on the company's commitment to source, develop and produce original productions. Across EMEA alone, Disney's International Content and Operations team plan to create 60 local productions by 2024 as it continues to work with outstanding creators and premium producers.

Watch a teaser trailer here: