SAG Life Achievement Award to be Awarded to Robert De Niro

SAG-AFTRA's highest honor, the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, will be given to Robert De Niro at the upcoming SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS on Jan. 19.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, De Niro said, "I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It's an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA."

De Niro stars in the recently released "The Irishman" as Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran and in "Joker" as Murray Franklin.

His most recent stage credit include directing "A Bronx Tale The Musical," which played the Longacre Theatre from Dec. 1, 2016 to Aug. 5, 2018.

This news was originally reported by The Hollywood Reporter and can be read here.





