Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's Most Memorable WELCOME TO WREXHAM Moments

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A new clip from WELCOME TO WREXHAM, the FX docuseries streaming on Hulu, features co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac looking back on some of the most significant moments from their time running Wrexham AFC. The video covers a range of highs and lows, including the club's early challenges under new ownership, a season-defining victory against Notts County, and the first time the two men met in person.

WELCOME TO WREXHAM documents the unlikely story of Reynolds and Rob Mac, who purchased the Welsh football club in 2020 when it was competing in the fifth tier of English football. The series follows the pair as they navigate the demands of club ownership while attempting to build a winning team and a global fanbase. The club has since earned back-to-back promotions, reaching EFL League One for the first time in 20 years.

Now competing at a higher level of the football pyramid, the series continues to track the increasing stakes, costs, and competition that come with the club's rise. New episodes are currently streaming on Hulu. A recent clip from Season 5, Episode 7 featured manager Phil Parkinson discussing the club's long-term ambitions and the challenges of managing injuries and roster changes.