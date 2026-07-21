Ryan Reynolds Confirms Another DEADPOOL Film Is in Development

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Ryan Reynolds confirmed at a Fanatics Fest panel that the Deadpool franchise will continue, announcing that another film is currently in development. THE TODAY SHOW covered the panel appearance, bringing Reynolds' confirmation to a broader audience.

Reynolds made the announcement in the context of the strong performance of DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, citing the film's success as the driving force behind the decision to move forward with an additional installment in the franchise. The Fanatics Fest panel gave Reynolds a public forum to address fan speculation about the series' future directly.

Beyond confirming that a new entry is in the works, Reynolds did not detail a timeline or additional specifics about the upcoming project during the panel. The announcement nonetheless signals that the character, which Reynolds has portrayed across multiple films, will return to screens in a future release.

The confirmation adds to ongoing industry conversation about the franchise's trajectory following DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, which brought together Reynolds' Deadpool character with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in a widely discussed crossover release.

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