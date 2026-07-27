Ryan Gosling's GHOST RIDER Role Among Big Reveals From Comic-Con 2026

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San Diego Comic-Con delivered a string of major announcements this year, and TODAY broke down the highlights for viewers who missed the panels. Among the biggest reveals was news that Ryan Gosling will take on the role of Ghost Rider in a film based on the popular comic books, a casting choice that generated significant buzz on the convention floor.

Marvel also confirmed that actor David Jonsson will play a grown-up version of T'Challa's son in Black Panther 3, extending the franchise's storyline into its next chapter.

The Comic-Con weekend also included a nostalgic moment for fans of an earlier era of pop culture: Rick Moranis, who played a spoof of Darth Vader in Spaceballs, received a standing ovation from the crowd. TODAY's rundown captured the mix of legacy fan service and forward-looking franchise news that defined this year's event.

The Ghost Rider casting and Black Panther update echo similar coverage from earlier in the week, when ABC News correspondent Danny New recapped the same Marvel news on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, as reported by BroadwayWorld, underscoring how central Gosling's casting and the Black Panther franchise's return became to this year's Comic-Con conversation.

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