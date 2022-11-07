Rosario Dawson Reads for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online

Acclaimed actor, activist and philanthropist Rosario Dawson is the newest reader for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's children's literacy program Storyline Online®. Dawson reads her personal favorite Julius, THE BABY of the World, written and illustrated by Kevin Henkes, and published by HarperCollins Publishers.

An American Library Association Notable Children's Book, Julius, THE BABY of the World tells the tale of Lilly, a spunky mouse who plans on being an exemplary sister. Lilly sets aside toys for her new baby brother and talks to him through her mother's belly. But once Julius arrives, Lilly has a hard time controlling her jealousy. This book has a deep understanding of what a sibling rivalry can feel like to a young child and also tackles the topic of self-esteem. SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance has high praise for the new read-aloud.

"We are delighted to add Julius, THE BABY of the World to the Storyline Online library. It's a classic book about the big emotions older siblings can feel when a new baby joins the family, which is a deeply relatable experience for children. We appreciate the joy and humor Rosario Dawson brings to the characters and the story. It's apparent from the start that Julius, THE BABY of the World is very close to her heart, and you'll have to watch to the end to find out what that's all about. She does a brilliant job and we hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do," says Vance.

As with all Storyline Online read-alouds, Julius, THE BABY of the World is accompanied by a complementary supplemental activity guide for teachers that aligns with Common Core Standards that strengthen verbal, written and comprehension skills. Aimed at 1st through 3rd grade students, the activities encourage children to engage in critical thinking and explore the themes of the book including family, adjusting to something new, love and jealousy.

With over 900 million views worldwide, Storyline Online has been a trusted educational brand and free literacy resource for teachers and parents since 2001. Storyline Online remains committed to providing the extra help to teachers in classrooms, as well as parents with school-age children at home.

Dawson joins the illustrious cast of Storyline Online readers including Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Connie Britton, Terry Crews, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Garner, Allison Janney, John Lithgow, Rami Malek, Seth Meyers, Chris Pine, Justin Theroux, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, and many more who have volunteered their time and talent to promote literacy and inspire a love of reading in hundreds of millions of children worldwide.

To watch Julius, THE BABY of the World and all of Storyline Online's read-alouds, visit storylineonline.net. Keep up with new videos by subscribing to Storyline Online on YouTube and following Storyline Online on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Listen to the reading here: