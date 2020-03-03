Roland Emmerich To Be Honored at the Quebec Film and Television Council Benefit Gala

This coming March 12th, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts' Cinema du Musée will be hosting the very first Fundraising Gala of the Quebec Film and Television Council (QFTC). Funds raised through the evening will be used to promote Quebec internationally as a filming location and to finance various projects spearheaded by the QFTC's Audiovisual Cluster. The objectives of such projects are to tackle industry challenges such as the shortage of labour, the environmental responsibility of filming, and intellectual property.

"It is a real privilege to be able to bring together key industry players to support the mission of our organization," says Pierre Moreau, Chief Executive Officer of the QFTC. "We hope this fundraising gala will become a tradition, and that the generosity of attendees will allow promising and innovative projects to see the light of day."

The evening will also be an opportunity to pay tribute to internationally renowned director, screenwriter, and producer Roland Emmerich. No stranger to Montreal, he shot the majority of his recent feature films in the city, including The Day After Tomorrow, White House Down, and Midway which opened last fall and has grossed almost $US140 million worldwide. Emmerich's other credits include the box office hits Independence Day, Godzilla, 2012, and The Patriot. Collectively, his films have taken in over US$4 billion globally.

Last month, Emmerich announced, together with Premier François Legault, a commitment to shoot his next three feature films in Montreal under a new agreement with the Québec government which is providing a financial investment of $10 million. His next movie, the highly anticipated Science fiction epic Moonfall, begins shooting this spring and will be the first project under this agreement.

Emmerich is a perfect example of how the QFTC's daily efforts are helping to make Quebec a major global video production centre. In 2019, foreign investments reached nearly $1 billion, with $360 million going to foreign shoots, and $622 million for visual effects.

The evening will be hosted by Radio-Canada journalist and host Meeker Guerrier. Montreal Gazettejournalist Brendan Kelly will also hold a 30-minute interview with Roland Emmerich. A cocktail reception will follow.

To book your tickets, visit https://lepointdevente.com/billets/QFTC-gala.





