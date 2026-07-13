Robert Pattinson on Playing Villain Antinous in Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY

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NBC's TODAY aired an interview with Robert Pattinson in which the actor discussed his role as the villain Antinous in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film THE ODYSSEY. Correspondent Kaylee Hartung conducted the sit-down, which covered Pattinson's personal hesitations about taking on the part as well as broader questions surrounding the production.

Pattinson revealed he experienced imposter syndrome before committing to the role of Antinous, the antagonist figure drawn from Homer's ancient Greek epic. He also addressed how his longtime fanbase from the TWILIGHT franchise might respond to seeing him in a villainous turn, and he weighed in on a debate that has emerged around the accents used by the cast in the film.

On a lighter note, Pattinson joked during the interview that he had lobbied for his character to wear furry cheetah underpants, a detail that did not appear to make it into the final cut. THE ODYSSEY is directed by Christopher Nolan, whose involvement was confirmed in the source material for this report.

The film represents one of the more high-profile adaptations of the Homeric text in recent memory, with Pattinson's casting as the primary antagonist drawing considerable attention ahead of its release.