Kalpana Pot Turns a Bra Question Into a Physics Lesson on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB

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Kalpana Pot found an unlikely way to explain physics during her appearance on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, turning a question about a bra into a science lesson for host Ben Gleib. The science author used the moment to illustrate her approach to making dense material accessible to a general audience.

Pot detailed what she calls her three-C content formula, a framework she uses to build science content around cosmos, comedy and cleavage, blending hard science with humor and relatable hooks. She also told Gleib about growing up in an Indian household where nearly everyone around her became a doctor, a family pattern that she said ultimately pushed her toward science rather than medicine.

The conversation gave Pot room to walk through how her background shaped her career path, tracing a line from family expectations to her current work as a science author and communicator. Much of the appearance centered on how she translates complex material for people who might not otherwise engage with it, using everyday questions as entry points into bigger scientific ideas.

The episode is part of GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, the YouTube late night talk show hosted by comedian Ben Gleib that mixes monologues, interviews and crowd work. Pot's stop on the program stood out among the show's guest lineup for its focus on science communication rather than comedy or television projects.

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