Rita Moreno Documentary, LA FRONTERA, & More To Premiere on PBS for Hispanic Heritage Month

To celebrate Latino heritage and culture this September and October, PBS will offer a special lineup of new and encore programs in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, including the broadcast of The 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards.

Premieres include an AMERICAN MASTERS biography of the legendary Rita Moreno, new documentaries from POV and VOCES, and a selection of favorite soprano arias from GREAT PERFORMANCES at the Met. Acclaimed chef Pati Jinich takes viewers on a cultural and culinary tour of the U.S.-Mexico border in La Frontera, and this year's annual HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS will once again shine a spotlight on the extraordinary accomplishments of the Latino community and the lasting contributions made to our country.

"PBS is committed to providing content throughout the year that inspires greater cultural understanding and appreciation of our nation's diversity," said Sylvia Bugg, PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming. "As part of that commitment, we are delighted to present this dynamic lineup of Hispanic Heritage Month programs that celebrate history and cultural achievements, but also provide valuable perspectives on challenges and issues facing the Latino community today."

POV: Fruits of Labor

Airs Monday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

Ashley, a Mexican American teenager, dreams of graduating high school, but increased ICE raids in her coastal California community threaten the family's stability since her mother is undocumented. A co-production of POV and Latino Public Broadcasting, co-presented by POV and VOCES.

American Masters: Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Airs Tuesday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

The short film "Lights, Camera, Acción" will premiere at the end of the documentary. Join Latinx actors, writers, producers, directors and showrunners across generations as they discuss the ever-evolving issue of Latinx representation in Hollywood. Featuring interviews with Edward James Olmos, John Leguizamo, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Smits and more. A co-presentation of AMERICAN MASTERS and VOCES.

The 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Airs Friday, October 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries. Honorees include Carlos Santana, Kali Uchis and more.

Great Performances at the MET: Three Divas At Versailles

Airs Friday, October 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

Enjoy sopranos Ailyn Pérez, Nadine Sierra and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as they join forces at one of Europe's cultural landmarks to perform favorite arias, including "Voi che sapete" from Mozart's "Le Nozze di Figaro" and more.

La Frontera With Pati Jinch

Airs Fridays, October 15 & 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET .

Savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich as she experiences the region's rich culture, people and cuisine.

Voces on PBS: Letters to Eloisa

Airs Friday, October 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

A haunting portrait of a writer's life and struggle for artistic freedom, this film tells the story of Cuba's José Lezama Lima, an all but forgotten figure of the Latin American literary boom that included Gabriel García Márquez, Octavio Paz and Mario Vargas Llosa.

POV: La Casa de Mama Icha

Airs Monday, October 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Decades ago, Mama Icha moved to the United States to help her daughter, but she never lost sight of her hometown of Mompox, spending years sending money to build her dream house there. Now, at the end of her life, Mama Icha returns to Colombia.

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003. She can be seen in Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story, of which she is also an executive producer.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos