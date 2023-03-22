Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rina Sawayama Drops 'Eye For an Eye' From JOHN WICK 4 Soundtrack

Rina Sawayama Drops 'Eye For an Eye' From JOHN WICK 4 Soundtrack

The complete soundtrack will be released on March 24.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Lakeshore Records is set to release John Wick: Chapter 4-Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally March 24 with an original score by Tyler Bates (John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy), and Joel J. Richard (John Wick, The Andromeda Strain).

Bates and Richard, their scores an integral part of the success of the first three installments of John Wick, return with another masterclass in high intensity compositions that feature an array of instruments - including treated piano, mandolin, acoustic & electric guitar, bass, harmonica orchestra, synths, and found object percussion.

Bates also produced songs performed by Lola Colette with Nick and Sam Wilkerson of the punk band White Reaper on drums and bass respectively, as well as tracks with In This Moment and Manon Hollander.

In addition, the track co-written and produced by Bates with vocals by Avant pop phenomenon and cast member Rina Sawayama, "Eye For An Eye," is available digitally today, March 22. The Lionsgate film directed by Chad Stahelski and starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane is in theaters and IMAX March 24.

John Wick (Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Says Bates: "It's an honor to work with my brother Joel Richard in creating the musical landscape for a decade of John Wick! Thank you, Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, for having us on board and making these films with such fire and passion!"

Listen to the new single here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Jinkx Monsoon, Peppermint & More Join Drag Isnt Dangerous Telethon Photo
Jinkx Monsoon, Peppermint & More Join 'Drag Isn't Dangerous' Telethon
Initial confirmed talent includes Alaska, BeBe Zahara Benet, Bob The Drag Queen, Brandon Stansell, Darienne Lake, Desmond Is Amazing, Divina De Campo, Eureka O’Hara, Frankie Grande, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Justin Martindale, Katya, Kerri Colby, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Peppermint, and more.
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Now Available to Preorder on Vudu Photo
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Now Available to Preorder on Vudu
Feeling blue that you didn’t have a chance to watch Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters or want to dive back into the award-winning sequel again and again? Vudu has you covered, as the film is now available to preorder on Fandango’s on-demand streaming service so you can watch from the comfort of your home.
Video: Watch A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Season Four Teaser Photo
Video: Watch A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Season Four Teaser
Returning core cast members include Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend. Season 4 stars three new featured players: DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, Angel Laketa Moore, and more than 20 celebrity guest stars. Watch the video teaser for the HBO Original Emmy®-winning sketch comedy series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW season four!

From This Author - Michael Major


Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
March 22, 2023

Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'
March 22, 2023

New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'
March 22, 2023

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.
Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'
March 22, 2023

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.
Salami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead SinglesSalami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead Singles
March 22, 2023

The title track “Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96)” is blessed with a stunning animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (who’s directed videos for Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Thundercat). It arrives alongside “Propaganda,” a danceable partnership with SF-based Brijean.
share