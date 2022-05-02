Ricky Gervais' SUPERNATURE Sets Netflix Premiere Date

Supernature, the new stand-up special from global comedy icon and Emmy Award-Winner Ricky Gervais, launches May 24 on Netflix.

In his second Netflix stand-up special, Gervais gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cat and debunks the supernatural, concluding that actual nature is super enough.

Gervais' previous Netflix stand-up special, Humanity, launched in 2018. His acclaimed scripted comedy series, After Life, recently debuted its third season on Netflix.

Creator and star of 'The Office' and 'Extras', Ricky Gervais has won three Golden Globes®, two Primetime Emmys® and seven BAFTAS. 'The Office' is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with seven remakes.

Considered the most influential British comedian since Charlie Chaplin, Gervais is an award-winning stand-up comedian, with six international tours to date. His live stand up show 'Fame' became the fastest selling UK stand-up show in history. Gervais can most recently be seen starring IN THE DARK comedy "After Life," which he created, directs and executive produces.

The series premiered to rave reviews and fan response in 2019, and returned for an equally lauded second season in April 2020. The third and final season premiered in January 2022 to equally high acclaim.

