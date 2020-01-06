Richard Dreyfuss Will Star on CELEBRITY BAKE-OFF U.K.

Variety reports that Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss will guest star on "The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer."

The five-part series will premiere in the U.K. later this year.

Dreyfuss is best known for roles in "Jaws," "American Graffiti," "The Goodbye Girl," and Mr. Holland's Opus." He won the Academy Award for "The Goodbye Girl." He also has numerous Broadway credits.

Other celebrities involved include Louis Theroux, Johanna Konta, James Blunt, James Buckley, Kelly Brook, Mo Gilligan, and Russell Howard.

"'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' is a key ingredient in our Stand Up To Cancer recipe," said Sarah Lazenby, head of formats and features at Channel 4. "We've seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials.

"We hope viewers will enjoy this year's line-up of famous bakers, there's never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories