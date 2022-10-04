Revry Releases QUEER CLASSIX Screening of ANOTHER GAY MOVIE For 15th Anniversary

Revry is back with another installment in its LGBTQ classic film screening series, QUEER CLASSIX with an episode featuring the historic teen-sex gross-out comedy: ANOTHER GAY MOVIE. The Special-now available on Revry-revisits the queer cult classic in honor of the film's anniversary Director's Cut.

QUEER CLASSIX: ANOTHER GAY MOVIE is hosted by comedian Percy Rustomji who dishes all the tea behind-the-scenes and treats audiences to fun facts and comedic deep dives into the film, as well as never-before-seen interviews with the talent for the first time in over 15 years.

Director/Writer Todd Stephens (SWAN SONG, EDGE OF SEVENTEEN) joins the original cast members, Michael Carbonaro (THE CARBONARO EFFECT), Jonah Blechman (THIS BOY'S LIFE) and Jonathan Chase (LOVE THY NEIGHBOR) for in-depth interviews about the legacy of this queer cult classic.

The Special features the Director's Cut version of the film which adds further novelty to the QUEER CLASSIX screening. Writer/director/producer Todd Stephens recently created the 15-year anniversary Director's Cut to give a refresh to this beloved gay cult classic-and it does not disappoint! Featuring never-before-seen scenes including one with the infamous Mink Stole, paying homage to Coco Peru's classic performance in TRICK.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to unleash ANOTHER GAY MOVIE back on the world," shares Todd Stephens. "It now includes a brilliantly twisted scene with my idol, Mink Stole, that I never should have cut in the first place."

Revry is the LGBTQ-first streaming media network with over 5,000 titles on free live TV, movies, series, news and exclusive Original programming. Its mission is to inspire exploration of queer content for the community and allies.

Revry is led by a diverse founding team with technology, digital media, and LGBTQ advocacy experience. Revry reaches millions of global viewers on the Revry app and free ad supported TV including Samsung TV Plus, the Roku Channel, Plex, Xumo Freevee, Fubo, Vizio WatchFree, Rakuten TV, Stirr and others.