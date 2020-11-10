Restoration of THE JUNIPER TREE Will Premiere on Mubi Nov. 21

The exclusive online premiere of the new 4k restoration.

MUBI is thrilled to present the exclusive online premiere of a new 4k restoration of The Juniper Tree. Shot in breathtaking black and white, this otherworldly Brothers Grimm adaptation was Björk's first feature film role. This feminist fairy tale will debut on the Icelandic artist's birthday this month!



The Juniper Tree will premiere exclusively on MUBI on November 21st.

This stark black-and-white drama explores the vast territory of interpersonal pain in an unrelenting manner. It is a retelling of one of the stories from the "Grimm's Fairytales" about two sisters who have survived after their mother was burned as a witch.

