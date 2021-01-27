Reena Singh Named Senior Vice President, Development and Current Series, Disney Branded Television

Reena Singh has been named to the newly created role of senior vice president, Development and Current Series, Disney Branded Television, it was announced today by Ayo Davis, executive vice president, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television, to whom Singh will report. The appointment marks Singh's return to the group after 11 years from, most recently, 20th Television, where she was senior vice president, Current Programming since 2015.

In her new role, Singh will lead the live-action Development and Current Series teams at Disney Branded Television to develop and deliver original scripted series for Disney+ and Disney linear platforms. Her direct reports are Jonas Agin, vice president, Development, and Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series.

Throughout her career, Singh has worked with some of television's most notable writers, producers and directors on shows for broadcast and cable television and streaming media. She is well-known for championing creative talent from underrepresented communities.

Prior to her tenure as senior vice president, Current Programming, 20th Television (2015-January 2021), she was vice president, Development and Current Programming for usa network (2012-15), vice president, Universal Cable Productions (2010-12) and director, Development, Disney Channels (2005-2010) where she worked on the cultural icon "High School Musical 2," and the hugely successful movies "Jump In!" and "Camp Rock." She was previously an entertainment associate at ABC Entertainment after crossing over to entertainment from a career in news reporting. At ABC News, she was a Producer (2001-04) for "World News Tonight with Peter Jennings," "Good Morning America," "Nightline" and "Primetime."

Raised in Burlington, Massachusetts, Singh is a graduate of Boston College, where she majored in English literature. She also attended The Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California.

At Disney, she is a member of the Creative Inclusion Council, which creates new content practices for inclusive storytelling. She is a board member for COLOUR Entertainment, an organization dedicated to maximizing the potential of diverse executives, and the co-head of SALON's South Asian mentorship program, which identifies and cultivates the next generation of South Asian creative executives and artists. She is a past board member for the South Asian Women in Entertainment (SAWIE) and an alumna of NAMIC's (National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications) executive leadership development program.

