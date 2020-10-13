Reebok CrossFit Games Return to CBS with Two-Hour Live Broadcast Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT.

CrossFit today announced the 2020 Reebok CROSSFIT GAMES will return to CBS Sports for a live, two-hour broadcast on CBS Television Network on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT, while the entire final stage will stream live across Pluto TV. Every event of the competition, including more than ten hours of live action, also will be streamed on games.crossfit.com and CrossFit's Facebook and Youtube channels.

The final stage of the competition will bring together the top five men and five women from an online first stage that took place in athletes' local gyms around the world. The 10 finalists will compete for the title of "Fittest on Earth" across a series of final events that will take place at multiple venues in Northern California, including "The Ranch" in Aromas, California, where the first CROSSFIT GAMES were held in 2007.

CBS Sports Network also will televise two 30-minute preview shows leading into the CROSSFIT GAMES as well as a two-hour documentary airing later this fall.

The final athletes will be led by four-time champion Mat Fraser and three-time champ Tia-Clair Toomey. Fraser would set a new record for consecutive victories with a win in the finals, while Toomey would extend her own record as the most decorated woman in CROSSFIT GAMES history.

Along with Australian Toomey, other women's finalists making the trip to California will include Americans Brooke Wells (2nd in stage one), Haley Adams (3rd), and Kari Pearce (5th), along with two-time champ Katrin Davidsdottir (4th) of Iceland. On the men's side, Fraser is joined by fellow Americans Noah Ohlsen (2nd), Justin Medeiros (3rd), and Samuel Kwant (4th), as well as Canadian Jeffrey Adler (5th).

More information about the 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games, including the leaderboard, event results, and any changes to the schedule, will be available on games.crossfit.com.

