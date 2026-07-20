Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Enters the Mines in New SILO Season 3 Scene

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A newly released scene from SILO Season 3 puts Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette at the center of a high-stakes confrontation in the mines. In the clip, a character named Camille orders the mines sprayed with rat poison in an attempt to flush out Lukas Kyle, accepting the rest of the miners as collateral damage. Mayor Nichols moves to stop the order, setting up a tense standoff that underscores the moral fractures running through the silo's leadership.

SILO is a sci-fi drama created by Emmy Award winner Graham Yost. Ferguson, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, plays Juliette, an engineer who has spent three seasons uncovering the dangerous SECRETS OF THE UNDERGROUND society she inhabits. The ensemble cast includes Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, and Avi Nash, among others.

The scene reflects the escalating tensions that have defined Season 3, as trust continues to collapse among the silo's factions and the stakes for individual survivors grow more dire. The season picks up after Juliette's journey outside her own silo in Season 2, where she explored the origins of the underground society and the forces controlling it.

BroadwayWorld previously covered another Season 3 clip, a memory-themed scene featuring Ferguson alongside Alexandria Riley, as THE WEEKLY streaming run of the new season continues on Apple TV.

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