Rachna Fruchbom Develops FRESH OFF THE BOAT Spinoff

"Fresh Off the Boat" writer-producer Rachna Fruchbom is in the process of exploring a spinoff series through 20th Century FOX TV, according to Deadline.

The show has yet to be pitched to ABC at this time and details of the possible spinoff are unknown. However, based on Fresh Off the Boat, it is likely the show in the works will feature a new immigrant family, likely from another country.

Fruchbom served as a writer on the original show, about to head into its sixth season, for two seasons before becoming a producer. She is expected to write the "Fresh Off the Boat" spinoff as well as executive produce alongside Fresh Off the Boat executive producers Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

Fresh Off the Boat wouldn't be the first ABC spinoff currently on the air, with "mixed-ish" following "black-ish," "Schooled" following "The Goldbergs" and "Roseanne" spinoff "The Conners."

More information can be found on Deadline.





