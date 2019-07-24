RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS Heads to National Geographic For New Season

It's going to be a bear of a season when world-renowned survivalist Bear Grylls returns to his wild roots this fall with some of Hollywood's most beloved celebrities in tow. The hit adventure series RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS finds its new home on National Geographic beginning November 5, at 10/9c, with more action, stunts and visceral moments than ever before.

This season, Grylls goes all out with some of the most entertaining superstars who push themselves beyond their limits by leaving civilization behind for a no-holds barred journey through the most extreme environments on the planet.

"The RUNNING WILD team is so excited that our adventure series has really found its home on National Geographic with our fifth season," says Grylls. "I'm so proud that each Hollywood A-lister, who joins me on these journeys through the wild, always has such a life-affirming experience. That's what the wild does; it often takes us to the edge but then rewards courage and determination with a pride that money can't buy."

Weekly guests include an extraordinary assortment of celebrities who leave the bright lights and big cities to venture far off the beaten path for a walk on the wild side. Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson - Captain Marvel herself - ditches the Hollywood paparazzo and taps into her super(human) powers on a deep-jungle trek through mangrove swamps and a helicopter plunge into shark-infested waters. And award-winning actor and dancer Channing Tatum steps up his game and returns for another round with Grylls, who promises to put this Hollywood scene stealer to an even bigger test.

The full lineup of multi-award-winning actors, entertainers, comedians and superstars include the following:

Alex Honnold - professional rock climber and the first climber to free solo Yosemite's 3,000-foot El Capitan wall (Free Solo)

Armie Hammer - Golden Globe-nominated actor (Call Me by Your Name, On the Basis of Sex, The Social Network)

Brie Larson - Academy Award-winning actress (Captain Marvel, Room, Unicorn Store)

Bobby Bones - On-air radio personality (The Bobby Bones Show), winner of Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars

Cara Delevingne - world-renowned model, social media powerhouse and award-winning actress (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Suicide Squad, Paper Towns)

Channing Tatum - award-winning actor and dancer (Foxcatcher, 21 Jump Street, Magic Mike)

Dave Bautista - action star and former professional wrestler (Avengers: Endgame, Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy)

Joel McHale - actor, comedian and Emmy-nominated on-air personality (Community, Santa Clarita Diet, The Soup)

Rob Riggle - actor, comedian and USMC Reserve Lt. Col (Night School, Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy, 21 Jump Street)

Zachary Quinto - Emmy-nominated actor (American Horror Story, Star Trek Beyond, NOS4A2)

The new season transports viewers across remote locations in the US and around the world, including crocodile-filled mangroves of Panama and underwater caves in Sardinia to deep crevasses on Iceland's largest glacier and scorching desert slot canyons throughout Arizona. These intrepid cast members must face their deepest fears and tackle everything from wild animals to rock repelling as they journey through some of the world's most unforgiving wildernesses.

Once dropped into the depths of their remote surroundings, they must rely on their survivalist intuition, bush-craft techniques and sheer grit before their adventures come to a thrilling end. Leaving Tinseltown far behind, these celebrities test their edges to see if they can endure the harsh wilderness in their high-octane, action-based and fear-tackling journeys.

RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS was developed by Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman. The series is produced by Electus, a Propagate Company and Bear Grylls Ventures. For Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures, Bear Grylls serves as executive producer along with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Liz Schulze, Rob Buchta and Delbert Shoopman. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson is executive producer. Geoff Daniels is executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment for National Geographic Channels.





