ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR Premieres March 8 on Discovery

Actor, comedian and retired Marine, Rob Riggle is taking on a new mission - traveling the globe to unearth some of the world's greatest legends and mysteries. In his quest for answers to humanity's biggest questions, Riggle teams up with experts and scholars that help him use history, archaeology, Science and more to uncover the truth. He'll embark on thrilling adventures, seeing everything the world has to offer one mystery at a time in the all-new series, ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR, premiering Sunday, March 8 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. The series is produced for Discovery Channel by record-breaking producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, and Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions.

Inspired by his grandfather, Riggle developed an explorer's spirit at an early age, captivated by incredible myths and legends from far off places he could only imagine. Now, Riggle will use his self-proclaimed "extensive knowledge of everything" to explore a mystifying legend that takes him on an epic adventure around the world each week. He'll meet local guides to help him along the way and invite people who don't think he's up to the challenge to accompany him, eventually proving them wrong. Relying on his mental toughness and self-taught high-performance karate, Riggle will take on some of the biggest challenges and most daring adventures he's ever faced.

We love Rob Riggle's sense of adventure - from diving with Shaq during SHARK WEEK to now traveling the globe IN SEARCH OF answers to some of the world's biggest questions," said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual. "He's fun and fearless... making us laugh and learn on his expedition around the world."

"Traveling the world to investigate some of the greatest legends and mysteries proved to be a thrilling adventure and I can't wait to bring Discovery Channel viewers along for THE RIDE this spring," said Rob Riggle.

"Global Investigator expertly combines Rob Riggle's unique sense of humor and explorer's spirit," said Will Packer, executive producer and CEO of Will Packer Media. "This series taps into the intersection of comedy and adventure while bringing exciting expeditions to audiences worldwide."

Riggle's adventures will take him near and far - from traveling to Scotland IN SEARCH OF The Holy Grail to diving in Greece for the lost city of Atlantis and jetting off to Key West to look for a pirate's hidden treasure. Fearless in the pursuit of adventure, Riggle will put new skills to the test, try new delicacies and meet new people as he travels the globe investigating one epic mystery at a time.

ROB RIGGLE: GLOBAL INVESTIGATOR is produced for Discovery Channel by Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions. For Anomaly Entertainment, Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen serve as Executive Producer, Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media, Paul Matusheski and Benjamin Haslup for Hazmat Productions. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Schneier is executive producer. Rob Riggle and Chris Pizzi also serve as executive producers.





