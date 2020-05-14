ROADKILL GARAGE Returns to the MotorTrend App on May 20

Project cars are a labor of love for millions of weekend wrenchers nationwide. So many enjoy the challenging, hard work of getting worn out, broken down vehicles back on the road. Sometimes that means getting creative to solve for not having exactly the right equipment, the biggest budgets or parts to make a car work. Enter the series ROADKILL GARAGE with knowledgeable, skilled hosts David Freiburger and Steve Dulcich who are showing weekend mechanics how to reclaim seemingly unclaimable cars for dirt cheap. New episodes of ROADKILL GARAGE stream Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, May 20, 2020, on the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world.

Every episode of ROADKILL GARAGE finds Freiburger and Dulcich wrenching on project cars and other vehicles that meet the vibe of the wildly popular series ROADKILL. The guys don't have much of a budget but have years of experience working on a variety of vehicles from new and gently used to undriveable. Sometimes left without exactly the right tools, equipment or parts, Dulcich and Freiburger show viewers how to do the wrong things the right way.

Season five of ROADKILL GARAGE premieres Wednesday, May 20, 2020, only on the MotorTrend App. In the first episode, "Body Swap, Street Dragging '56 Chevy!," the guys have nabbed the 1956 Chevy 210 Tony Angelo and Lucky Costa revived on episode 69 of HOT ROD GARAGE. The 210 was a 1965 National Hot Rod Association (N.H.R.A.) H Class Champion but unfortunately its body is complete trash - even for Freiburger's and Dulcich's standards. They've decided to body swap it with some better sheet metal in order to ditch the rust and bring this car closer to its former glory. Then take it for some passes at the Kingman Street Drags on Route 66.

Upcoming Episodes of ROADKILL GARAGE:

"Conquering the water with the Mopar Muscle Boat!"

Premieres Wednesday, May 27

Ever heard of a Chrysler Conqueror? It's okay if you haven't, because this isn't just any vehicle - it's a vessel. On this episode Dulcich finally convinces Freiburger to work on his 1975 Chrysler Conqueror boat and test it out on the lake. This Mopar Muscle Boat, which uses a 318 V-8 with a Jet Drive over a standard 135-hp outboard engine, is one of only a few hundred ever built. There's no doubt these engine masters know how to get the 318 running, but will they even bother to see if it floats before hitting the water?

"The 650hp Clevo Commando Returns!"

Premieres Wednesday, June 3

Freiburger and Dulcich are making progress on marrying a Jeep Commando with a 650hp 406ci Cleveland engine as started in a previous episode. In this episode they get the drivetrain sorted out and show viewers how to fit a Ford engine to a Chevy Turbo 400 trans with an aftermarket transfer case and stuff it all into a Jeep body. It may not be running and driving yet, but big steps have been made.

"Fresh 500ci for the Caddy Gremmie!"

Wednesday, June 10

Freiburger and Dulcich bring back the Cadillac-powered AMC Gremlin known as the Caddy Gremmie. Out with the old and in with the new, the guys put in a fresh 500ci powerplant with the hopes of taking the car all the way to the Roadkill Zip-Tie Drags Powered by Panduit in Tucson, Ariz. Will they make it, or will the new 500 suffer a similar fate as the last?

"Cheap vs Muscle: Ford Truck Fun!"

Wednesday, June 17

Freiburger challenges Dulcich to a showdown between a newly acquired cheap truck and the almighty Ford Muscle Truck. The challenge: can a 1974 Ford F100 long bed with a 360 FE engine be just as much fun as the FMT with just a few hop-ups? Will Freiburger convince Dulcich that the cheaper option has merit against the "cool guy" truck?

"Project Car Blowout!" (*Mid-Season Finale)

Wednesday, June 24

The guys work on multiple projects. First, the Clevo Commando gets some rear axle attention. Then the Crusher Impala's engine is removed and diagnosed, and then finally the Caddy Gremmie's engine issues are solved.

More new episodes from season five of ROADKILL GARAGE are scheduled to premiere on the MotorTrend App this fall.

The MotorTrend App offers nearly 8,000 episodes and roughly 4,000 hours of world-leading automotive series and specials including the most complete collection of classic TOP GEAR (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one thru 25), the upcoming all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA and every season of WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, FAST N' LOUD, OVERHAULIN', BITCHIN' RIDES, TEXAS METAL, IRON RESURRECTION and many more. The MotorTrend App is available for Prime Video customers in the U.S. on Prime Video Channels and on Amazon FireTV in addition to other media players and streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

ROADKILL GARAGE is produced for the MotorTrend App by MotorTrend Studios. For MotorTrend Studios, Dustin Gould is executive producer/showrunner and Levi Rugg is executive producer. For MotorTrend Group, Mike Suggett is head of programming and development and Alex Wellen is global president and general manager.

Courtesy: Kevin Wing Photo





Related Articles View More TV Stories