RLJE Films to Release A SCORE TO SETTLE Starring Nicholas Cage

RLJE Films (NASDAQ: RLJE) will release A SCORE TO SETTLE on September 24, 2019 on DVD and on Blu-ray. Written by John Newman (Proud Mary) and directed by Shawn Ku (Beautiful Boy), the action film stars Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage (Mandy, Leaving Las Vegas), Noah Le Gros (Depraved), Karolina Wydra ("Agents of Shield"), Mohamed Karim (A Facebook Romance) and Benjamin Bratt (Miss Congeniality).

RLJE Films will release A SCORE TO SETTLE on DVD for an SRP of $29.96 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $29.97.

Diagnosed with a fatal condition, Frankie Carver (Nicolas Cage) is released from prison after serving 19 years of hard time. With only a short time left to live, Frankie must desperately try to make amends with THE SON he left behind while he plots a bloody course of revenge - tracking down his old gang to make them pay one by one.

An RLJ Entertainment, Inc. brand, RLJE Films' recent features include Mandy from writer/director Panos Cosmatos and starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Linus Roache; Galveston starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning and directed by Mélanie Laurent; and The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot written and directed by Robert Krzykowski and starring Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner and Ron Livingston. RLJ Entertainment is a privately owned subsidiary of AMC Networks. www.us.rljentertainment.com.





