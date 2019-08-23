RHYTHM SECTION Starring Blake Lively Pushed to 2020

Variety reports that Blake Lively-led "The Rhythm Section," which was scheduled to be released in November, will not be released until late January.

Based on Mark Burnell's books about the character Stephanie Patrick, Lively portrays a heroine who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family's death in a plane crash. She discovers it may not have been an accident at all.

Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Mays and Raza Jaffrey will also star in the film, which was postponed one other time. Its original release date was in late February of this year.

Blake Lively is best known for portraying Serena Van Der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl." She also starred in the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films, and "Green Lantern" in 2011 (with her husband, Ryan Reynolds).

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories