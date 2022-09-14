REFLECT From SHORT CIRCUIT EXPERIMENTAL FILMS Now Streaming on Disney+

"Reflect," the latest original addition to season two of "Short Circuit Experimental Films" from Walt Disney Animation Studios, premiered on Disney+ today, Sept. 14. Check out the new trailer and image of young ballet student Bianca, and feel free to share them with your readers.

The short is directed by Hillary Bradfield, a Disney Animation story artist ("Frozen 2," "Encanto") since 2017, and centers on Bianca, a ballet dancer who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power.

"Reflect" features an original score by Jake Monaco ("Cars on the Road," "Jerry and Marge Go Large"). Jennifer Newfield ("Ralph Breaks the Internet," "Short Circuit") served as production manager and veteran Disney Animation cinematography, lighting and compositing expert Brian Leach ("Ralph Breaks the Internet," "Zootopia") lent his expertise as project advisor.

"Short Circuit" is an experimental, innovative program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film. The first season launched in 2020 with 14 short films and "Reflect" will be the sixth title in the second season to appear on Disney+.

