RED TABLE TALK Returns to Facebook Watch Sept. 28

All new episodes of the Daytime Emmy-nominated series, "Red Table Talk," are coming to Facebook Watch, the global video destination on Facebook with 1.25B monthly users, starting Monday, September 28 at 9am PT / 12pm ET!

In the new episodes, the multi-generational trio gets into real talk and is joined by special guests like Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham and Amber Rose for raw, honest conversations on of-the-moment topics such as mom-shaming, sexual consent, and more.

With over 9.75M show followers and a dedicated Facebook group with more than 629K engaged members, the series has emerged as the go-to place for unpacking the most compelling social issues of today including the Coronavirus, Gun Violence, Jada's Entanglement and Snoop Dogg's controversial statements about Gayle King. Catch up by watching previous episodes HERE.

"Red Table Talk" is a three-time Daytime Emmy-nominated series and has won four NAACP Image awards. The series was also nominated for a Critics' Choice Real TV Award, a People's Choice Award, a Streamy Award, and Jada Pinkett Smith was honored with the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Check out the trailer here:

