RECAP: Ken Jeongm, Tisha Campbell, and the Cast of DR. KEN Reunited and Played THE MASKED SINGER on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Thursday night (8pm) for a Dr. Ken Cast reunion with Ken Jeong, Suzy Nakamura, Dave Foley, Jonathan Slavin, Tisha Campbell, Krista Marie Yu, Dana Lee and Albert Tsai.

Ken Jeong began by talking about how DR. KEN started. "I had a lot of help. I really just co-wrote the pilot and starred in it but it took a village...it took a lot of people to build this...the biggest joy was getting this amount of talent on screen and now years later everyone is just soaring and working and going on to bigger and BETTER THINGS and to me it just fills my heart to see everybody here and to see everyone on the screen. It was really a labor of love."

Tisha Campbell then talked about being a child actor. "I was three when I started working professionally but I didn't start doing like working the kiddie circuit of Broadway until I was about seven...I grew up in a really urban area...I kept it a secret. It wasn't something I really made a big deal. I was still a regular kid going to public school but then I would go to New York and be the lead in MAMA, I WANT TO SING or something."

Later, Ken shared the importance of DR. KEN to him. "Personally, for me, Dr. Ken was the most fulfilling thing I've ever done so it really is hard to top that and I think that as the years go by, sometimes when a show gets canceled you're like 'ah man I wish I had it back,' and there's all these things that you can blame...and as time goes by it's a miracle that we even had a pilot. It's a miracle that anything gets made. It feels like a blur, like a wonderful blur to do this for 44 episodes with the most talented cast ever and to be able to say I've worked with everyone here."

In honor of Ken being a judge on THE MASKED SINGER, Seth asked the cast of DR. KEN to play a singing guessing game. Seth played clips of singers and the cast had to guess who was singing.

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You