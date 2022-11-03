REASONABLE DOUBT to Make Broadcast Television Premiere
The series will premiere on ABC on THURSDAY, NOV. 10 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST).
Onyx Collective's first scripted series, "Reasonable Doubt," will make its broadcast television debut on ABC with a special airing of its premiere episode on THURSDAY, NOV. 10 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST).
The drama series - from writer and executive producer Raamla Mohamed, and executive producer and director Kerry Washington - is produced by ABC Signature and streams exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. Mohamed leads an all-Black writing staff on the series.
In "Reasonable Doubt," you'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and WILD interpretations of the law ... until you're THE ONE in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.
"Reasonable Doubt" stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode and Michael Ealy.
Raamla Mohamed serves as creator, writer and executive producer alongside Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers in addition to Pete Chatmon and Will McDonald. Tamara Gregory, Roger M. Bobb and JoAnne McCool also produce. "Reasonable Doubt" is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
From This Author - Michael Major
November 3, 2022
The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022
As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022
White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022
Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!