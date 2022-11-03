REASONABLE DOUBT to Make Broadcast Television Premiere

Onyx Collective's first scripted series, "Reasonable Doubt," will make its broadcast television debut on ABC with a special airing of its premiere episode on THURSDAY, NOV. 10 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST).

The drama series - from writer and executive producer Raamla Mohamed, and executive producer and director Kerry Washington - is produced by ABC Signature and streams exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. Mohamed leads an all-Black writing staff on the series.

In "Reasonable Doubt," you'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and WILD interpretations of the law ... until you're THE ONE in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

"Reasonable Doubt" stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode and Michael Ealy.

Raamla Mohamed serves as creator, writer and executive producer alongside Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers in addition to Pete Chatmon and Will McDonald. Tamara Gregory, Roger M. Bobb and JoAnne McCool also produce. "Reasonable Doubt" is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

